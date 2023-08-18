Mercy Aigbe stirs up reactions as she shares some new photos of herself on Instagram

Yoruba film actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently shared a post on social media where she proudly displayed her natural beauty while wearing an elegant veil. Known for her fondness of showcasing her beauty, Aigbe once again embraced her natural appearance, drawing the attention of her fellow movie industry peers.

In the snapshot, Aigbe confidently revealed her makeup-free face and adorned herself with a captivating black veil. The contrast of the veil against her features highlighted her allure. Alongside her elegant ensemble, she sported stylish sunglasses and clutched a fashionable handbag. The photos were taken next to a lavish car, adding a touch of sophistication to the visuals.

A prominent presence on social media, Mercy Aigbe has cultivated a devoted following owing to her acting prowess and adaptability in films, contributing to her heightened popularity.

One of her colleagues in the movie industry, Ayobami Ojo, came across the post and couldn’t help but express her admiration. Ojo’s response, “How will one not love Islam like this?” reflects her sincere appreciation for Aigbe’s new post, underscoring the positive impact it had on her colleague.

