Mercy Aigbe Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Her Daughter As She Marks 22nd Birthday

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram with new photos of her daughter, Michelle Aigbe as she celebrates her daughter’s birthday.

In the photos she shared, michelle was seen on a simple blue gown outfit which really enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done make up and was also seen on a nice looking hair do. She was also seen holding a small lemon green handbag and matched it with fitting ear rings. She took the photos In a standing position.

Mercy Aigbe, sharing the photos, never forgot to caption them as she thanked all her fans for the congratulatory messages, well wishes and prayers.

Many fans who saw the post reacted as they expressed themselves in different ways. Some reactions are shown below in form of screenshots.

