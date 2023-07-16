Mercy Aigbe & Others React To Touching Video Of Ashmusy’s Mum Praying For Her Daughter

Popular content creator and Influencer Ashmusy has often shared her story, revealing that her Mom is the reason why she works so hard to make wealth.

Today, she made the same statement. She took to her verified Instagram page to share a video of a birthday surprise she did for her mom and her touched mother broke down in tears of joy as she prayed for her daughter.

Indeed, the bond between both of them is strong.

In the video, her mother prayed, “Amara, You Became A Breadwinner At The Age Of 21, your children will shower you, they will pamper you, they will ask you how do you want it. You helped me to become from the one that is borrowing to the one that is dashing money. You make me to become from the person that is begging for cloth to the one that is giving clothes. Today, you made me a landlady in where is worth millions, as you restored me, God will restore you!

Under the post, Ashmusy captioned, “Amen🙏🏼. To all those working hard to make their parents happy, Amen for you❤. This woman right here, is my backbone. She is the reason I post adverts more than I post skits, she is the reason I own multiple businesses and push hard. All I ever wanted to do was to make her happy😭. Happy Birthday, Mommy, I love you more than life 🥺❤.”

The post attracted lots of reactions from her fans and colleagues as a good number of them reacted to the post.

@realmercyaigbe commented, “Amen!! God bless you and I, your children will also take very good care of you. Welcome my darling, More grace❤.”

