Men of God Are Not Broke- Congratulations Pour In For Minister GUC As He Acquires a New Mansion

Minister GUC

Gift Ugochukwu Christopher is a Nigerian gospel singer, musician and songwriter popularly known by his stage name Minister GUC.

Born on October 8, 1993, he gained recognition following the release of his first album in December 2020 with the hit tracks All that matters, Desperate and Yours. GUC officially began his music career in 2019 after getting signed to a record label, Eezee Conceptz. The man of God has also won awards to himself including the Maranatha Gospel Awards.

Christopher recently completed his new house which is a very delectable mansion that everyone would be starstruck at upon seeing. Following the announcement the singer made on his Instagram page, a lot of congratulatory messages have poured in for him, with many reiterating the beauty in serving God.

Minister GUC also went further to appreciate his record label boss @eezeetee1, stating that his good boss inspired him to build the house.

Personally, the house deserves such a huge applause as its’ beauty is worthy of beholding. Congratulations to Minister GUC and family. To all of us expecting miracles from GOD, may Minister GUC’s blessing serve as a point of contact for us all.

