Men No Longer Chase Prostitutes, Its Women Who Are Begging Men To Have S€x With Them & Pay Them” – Chiwetalu Agu

Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has used his recent interview to discuss how women now chase men to have s€x with them. He made it known that men no longer chase prostitutes nowadays, saying that women are begging men to have s€x with them and pay them.

He disclosed that gone are the days when men used to chase prostitutes all around and they would be the ones to pay them after having s€xual intercourse with them, and that reverse is the case now because women are the ones looking for them now. He stated that some women even go to the extent of booking hotels where they will invite men to come and have s€x with them.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Men no longer chase prostitutes, it’s women who are begging men to have s€x with them and pay them. Gone are the days when men chased prostitutes, but now, women will even pay for hotel rooms and pay for s€x with a man they invited.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)