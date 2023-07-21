ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Men Literally Do Everything Right, Give Them Your All & They Would Still Mess You Up"-Tboss

In a recent post, former BBN star Tokunbor Idowu, affectionately known as Tboss, expressed her thoughts on a video featuring a man confessing how he abandoned a woman who had gone to jail for him. With a poignant message to her followers, Tboss decried the apparent heartlessness and shamelessness displayed by some men.

Her post highlights the harsh reality that many women face when it comes to relationships. Despite giving their all and doing everything right, they often find themselves betrayed and mistreated. The reference to the color black suggests that even within the same community, there are instances of betrayal and deception.

The short but powerful post sends a message of empowerment and caution. It reminds women to be vigilant and cautious in their relationships, as not everyone may have their best interests at heart. Additionally, it serves as a call to society to address the issue of heartlessness and betrayal, promoting empathy and understanding in all relationships.

