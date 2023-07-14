Meeting My Biological Father Again After 30 Years- Tawa Ajisefinni

It’s a rollercoaster of emotions in US-based actress, Tawa Ajisefinni’s comment session as she meets her father again for the first time after 30 years.

The actress shared moments with her father for the first time on Instagram, adding that her father, Alhaji Fasasi Oladejo Jimoh Ajisefinni is 92 years old and that she’s glad to meet him again after 30 years.

Tawa said a lot of people think she doesn’t have one because they only see her celebrate her mother, adding that they reconciled a year ago and that she’s here to see him after many years.

She noted that her father recognized her very well because he has been seeing her on-screen and had her photos. She said she’s not here to judge anyone, adding that the judgment of parents is not in the hands of the children.

She prayed that her late sister’s soul, Airat Adebola Ajisefinni rest in peace, adding that her mother suffered a lot as a result of separation from her marriage.

In conclusion, she urged men to be responsible to their kids.

