MC Oluomo Gifts Nollywood Actress Bimbo Akisanya As She Celebrates Her Birthday

According to PM , actress Bimbo Akisanya is filled with gratitude and excitement as her mother’s 80th birthday approaches.

She recently received a generous monetary gift from MC Oluomo, the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, and took to her Instagram to express her heartfelt thanks. Bimbo affectionately referred to MC Oluomo as “Idan Gangan,” emphasizing his unwavering support as her “Oniduro Mi” over the years.

Overflowing with appreciation, Bimbo showered MC Oluomo with praise and blessings, wishing him everlasting joy and freedom from sorrow. This thoughtful gesture has only heightened the anticipation and excitement surrounding her mother’s milestone birthday celebration.

In light of this, the actress shared her belief in honoring and cherishing parents while they are still alive, rather than waiting for funerals to make grand gestures.

Bimbo announced her plans for an opulent birthday party for her beloved mother on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, emphasizing the importance of celebrating parents during their lifetime instead of spending lavishly on burial ceremonies.

Overall, Bimbo Akisanya’s gratitude and desire to celebrate her mother’s life shine brightly, reminding us all to cherish our loved ones while we still have the chance.

