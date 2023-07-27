MC Oluomo Celebrates Legendary Actor, Olaiya Igwe On his Birthday With Lovely Pictures Online

Chairman Lagos State Parks and Garages, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has taken to his Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of Legendary Nollywood actor, Alhaj Lukmon Ebun Oloyede also known by his stage name as Olaiya Igwe to celebrate his birthday today. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.

Ebun Oloyede was born on July 27, some years ago, marks his birthday celebrations today. He said in his lengthy post Happy birthday to the legendary actor Alhaji Lukmon Ebun Oloyede, the king of Theater. He prayed May this special day overflow with joy, laughter, and countless blessings.

He added that his talents has inspired generations and his performances have touched our souls. May your life be filled with good health, love, and continued success. May your light continue to shine brightly, illuminating the world with your extraordinary gift. Happy birthday. King of Theater.

His colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to him.

Sunnewsop (

)