ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

MC Oluomo Celebrates Legendary Actor, Fokoko On His Birthday With Lovely Photos

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read

Chairman Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo has celebrated one of the Legendary actors, Bamgbode Babatunde better known by his stage name as Fokoko on his birthday today, August 5, 2023. He took to his Instagram handle to share lovely pictures of Fokoko to celebrate his birthday. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.Bamgbode Babatunde is a Popular Veteran Nollywood actor, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Father, and Social media personality, born on August 5, some years ago marks his birthday celebrations today. He is well known for his roles in Yoruba movies such as Chief, Elder, Villager, Husband, and others. He has featured in several films.

He wrote: Happy birthday to legendary actor, Bamgbode Babatunde. Your talents has mesmerized us, your performances have inspired us, and your dedication has set new standards. May this special day be filled with joy, laugher, and love of your fans. Here’s to another year of exceptional artistry and countless unforgettable moments. Cheers to you.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Popular Actor, Kunle Afod Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves In Canada

12 mins ago

“I Spend ₦40,000 Or More On Suya Every Weekend; I’ve Worked So Hard For 26 Years” – Daddy Freeze

1 hour ago

Actress, Shola Subair Stirs Reactions With New Stunning Picture Of Herself Shares On IG

2 hours ago

BBNaija star Asogwa Alexandra spikes reactions as she shares new sultry photos on Instagram

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button