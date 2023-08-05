MC Oluomo Celebrates Legendary Actor, Fokoko On His Birthday With Lovely Photos

Chairman Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo has celebrated one of the Legendary actors, Bamgbode Babatunde better known by his stage name as Fokoko on his birthday today, August 5, 2023. He took to his Instagram handle to share lovely pictures of Fokoko to celebrate his birthday. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. Bamgbode Babatunde is a Popular Veteran Nollywood actor, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Father, and Social media personality, born on August 5, some years ago marks his birthday celebrations today. He is well known for his roles in Yoruba movies such as Chief, Elder, Villager, Husband, and others. He has featured in several films.

He wrote: Happy birthday to legendary actor, Bamgbode Babatunde. Your talents has mesmerized us, your performances have inspired us, and your dedication has set new standards. May this special day be filled with joy, laugher, and love of your fans. Here’s to another year of exceptional artistry and countless unforgettable moments. Cheers to you.

