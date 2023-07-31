ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

May Yul-Edochie Can Never be Forgotten Until Justice Takes its Place- Actress, Rita Edochie says.

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to social media to disclose that Nigerian brand influencer, May Yul-Edochie will always be in the hearts of many people until the right thing pertaining to her marriage is done at the end. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, uploaded a video of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul-Edochie, as she stated that;

“She can never be forgotten until justice takes its place. Who is talking.”

Rita Edochie went ahead to wished herself and May Yul-Edochie a happy new week while also praying for God’s blessings on their supporters.

The TV presenter finally thanked their supporters on the social media platforms.

Rita Edochie is one among the many celebrities that has continued to throw in her support for May Yul-Edochie, following how she keeps defending her against her critics on social media platforms.

