“May Your Mouth & Fingers Bend If You Dare Ask What A Woman Brings To The Table”-Tboss

Former Big Brother Naija sensation Tokunbor Idowu, widely recognized as Tboss, has once again made waves on Instagram with her empowering stance on women’s roles. The reality star took to social media to react to a poignant video featuring a heavily pregnant woman, delivering a powerful message that resonated with her followers.

Tboss’s heartfelt response, “May your mouth & fingers BEND if you dare ask what a woman brings to the Table. Women are Divine, can’t NO man do this,” sparked a flurry of support and applause from netizens. With her candid words, she celebrated the extraordinary strength and resilience of women, underlining their unique ability to create life and carry the weight of the world in ways that men simply cannot.

In a society where gender roles and expectations often intersect with perceptions of value, Tboss’s statement serves as a rallying cry for gender equality and recognition of women’s multifaceted contributions. Her bold affirmation of women’s divinity reinforces the idea that women’s worth goes beyond conventional measures and that their roles are integral to the fabric of humanity.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram here.

Watch the video here.

