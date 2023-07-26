May Is Too Soft, Had It Been It Was A Crazy Woman Like Me I Would Have Shown Judy Pepper-Blessing CEO

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro has called out nollywood actress Judy Austin for the defensive videos she has been posting on Yul Edochie’s facebook and Instagram handle.

The relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo began by disclosing how Yul Edochie has lost her respect and that of his fans since he left his first wife, May, adding that she herself no longer regard nor have that respect she once had for the actor.

Speaking to Judy Austin, Blessingceo disclosed Judy is so lucky to have tampered with a soft hearted and calm woman, adding that if it were to be her to other crazy women, Just would have known no peace.

In her words, she said ” You’re lucky May is a soft woman and she is now willing to fight, had it been you met a crazy woman like me, I would have shown you pepper”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 3:42)

