May God Bring You A Good Husband”, Ali Nuhu Prays For His Daughter As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian celebrity Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu in his posts few minutes ago wishes her daughter a good husband as she celebrates her birthday today.

Ali Nuhu is so grateful to God as his daughter is +1 today. He wishes her daughter long life and also prays for a good man for her beautiful daughter Maryam.

Ali is a very good husband to his wife and also plays the roles of a father perfectly in the lives of his children. Ali Nuhu would also wishes her daughter find a good man just like him. He is so humble and very kind, he does not expose his family on social media like other celebrities do. Maryam his daughter will be lucky if she finds a man just like his father.

Ali Nuhu rained fatherly blessings on his daughter as she celebrates her birthday today.

