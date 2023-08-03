ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

May Edochie stirs reactions as she steps out in new stunning pictures

The popular Nigerian entrepreneur, May Edochie has taken to her social media account to share new stunning pictures and this got many people talking. She rocked a nice dress for fans and colleagues to admire her beauty.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said its a new month and a new beginning. She thanked everyone for the constant show of love and prayers. She wished her loved ones God’s choicest blessings and all round miracles.

Many people couldn’t help but gush over her, some said she is an African queen, while others said she is a strong woman that God will continue to guide and protect her. See some people’s reactions on Instagram below:

May Edochie is doing well for herself, she is very hardworking and this has earned her lot of admirations from people. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

