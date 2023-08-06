ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

May Edochie stirs reactions as she shares new pictures of her daughter, Danielle

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

The popular Nigerian entrepreneur, May Edochie has stirred reactions online after she shared new pictures of her daughter, Danielle. She shared the pictures through her social media account so that fans and colleagues will compliment her beauty .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she loves her so much and will do anything in this world to make her happy. Many people have gone to social media to say lot of good things about Danielle, some said she is very beautiful while others said they love her. See some people’s reactions on Instagram below:

May Edochie is a very hardworking woman who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself. Her good personality has earned her lot of admirations from people and she is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “I Like You, That Is Why I Acts This Way Around You” – Tolanibaj Pours Out Her Heart to Neo [Video]

3 hours ago

Video: “I Felt Indifferent, I’m Confused” – May Edochie Speaks Following Pete Edochie’s Statements About Her

3 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ozo will be among Eviction Jury’ – CeeC to Doyin

3 hours ago

Video: Kiddwaya Holds Back Cross From Separating Cee-C And Ilebaye During Heated Clash [Video]

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button