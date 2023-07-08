May Edochie Finally Speaks Out Since The Death Of Her Son

After her son Kambiichukwu’s death three months ago, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie, has finally spoken out.

Recall The PUNCH reported the death of 16-year-old Kambolichikwu, the first child of actress May Edochie and actor Yul Edochie, who went away after collapsing during a school football game.

May, who has kept quiet since her son’s tragic death, has now spoken up.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of herself with her entire family on Instagram and wrote a post in memory of her deceased son.

Words cannot adequately express our thanks to you all, May wrote. We think that this incalculable loss is heaven’s gain in all of these trials.

A widow is a woman who has lost her husband.

A widower and wife are lost….

Lose a parent, and you become fatherless.

Motherless after the loss of a mother

losing both parents leaves you an orphan

You lose a brother or sister, a “forgotten mourner”…

I am unable to come up with an English word for losing a child other than vilomah, which means “against a natural order”. Losing a child is the most traumatic and agonizing death, in my opinion. I want you all to know that even though we are still in an indescribable state of sadness, we are alright thanks to God’s exceptional grace.

In spite of the fact that the future is unclear and some events are irreplaceable, we must learn to deal with them no matter how painful or challenging they may be. You guys, my family, friends, and well-wishers from all around the world have shown me unimaginable and unconditional love and support in a variety of ways. We have just gone through some of the most horrific and tragic things that can happen in life, but your prayers have helped us to persevere.

“My friends and family have been an incredible support system for me throughout the process. All the companies I work with have been gracious and understanding. Life left me feeling hopeless and overwhelmed, ready to give up on everything, but you, my incredible followers, supported me even when I wasn’t around. This love is “God’s grace” and is nothing less than the wonder and awe of serendipity.

“We sincerely hope that everything comes together to help us cope with the devastating loss and anxiety. We cannot express how much we appreciate and thank you all. We can only reciprocate with God’s blessings, and we ask that no affliction ever arise in your homes in the name of Jesus. 🙏❤️. He will always be the second of my four gorgeous children since it is hard to forget a child. Until we meet again, my darling angel Kambilnachukwu, continue to rest in the arms of the Almighty. 🙏💔.”

May and Yul Edochie are parents to three kids. The couple gained notoriety last year when Yul said he had become polygamous and introduced the public to Judy Austin, his new wife, with whom he had a son, Star Duke Munachimso Yul Edochie, in 2022.

