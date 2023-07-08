May Edochie finally breaks silence on the death of her son

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie, took to her Instagram page recently and broke her silence after the death of their first son Kambilichukwu.

The news was shared by Punch on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

If you recall, Kambilichukwu passed on three months ago while playing football in school. He was 16 years of age.

In a new post, May mourned his painful death. She also thanked everyone that sent her condolence messages and well wishes.

She wrote “Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.”

May noted that she could find a word to describe losing one’s child and said the family is still grieving.

In her words “tomorrow remains a mystery and some occurrences are unforgettable but we just have to find a way to live with them.”

However, she assured her fans and followers that they are fine by the grace of God.

Many social media users took to the comment section and sent her words of encouragement and prayers.

