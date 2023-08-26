Marital Woes of Benue Woman, Veronica Gbaden, Exposed

Few days ago, I read a story on Facebook on the allegations by Veronica Gbaden, wherein she called on social crusaders and activists to save her marriage.

She accused a female politician, Mrs Mimi Orubibi of causing problems in her marriage.

Some of us who are aware of stories around Veronica Gbaden recall that her husband married her in the year 2000.

This marriage has been blessed with four beautiful kids. Unfortunately, the husband has been at the receiving end of her infidelity and cheating habit.

Contrary to her claim that another woman is responsible for her matrimonial problems, Veronica’s infidelity is responsible for her woes, which are deserving for an unfaithful,cheating and lying wife.

Few years ago, Veronica was involved in and affair with a popular young man in Gboko who owns a hotel. Further findings reveal that she has transfered cash to the young man to the tune of N13 million in more than one installment.

This shocking revelation did not go down well with her husband.

This same woman was also involved in an affair with one ‘holy man of God’ in Gboko.

These discoveries and many more left her husband with no other choice than to return the adulterous wife back to the Ter U Kunav(the traditional head of Kunav people of Vandeikya LGA of Benue State) in 2021.

The Ter U Kunav in turn handed Veronica to the District Head of Mbagbera(in Vandeikya LGA) who returned her back to the District Head of Michihe Council Ward of Katsina-ala Local Government Area of Benue (where Veronica hails from).

In essence, she was separated from her husband tradionally two years ago. So, which marriage is Veronica calling on activists to help her save?

To seal the separation before the law, Mr Gbaden filed for divorce.

On being served the divorce papers, Veronica refused to sign the divorce papers, and later decided to leave the country, where she stayed abroad for almost a year.

Few weeks ago, she returned back to the country, went straight to Gboko and locked herself and one of the children in a room. She bought groceries and other items which she was eating while she remained under lock.

Since she refused to come out for days, the husband reported the matter to the Police. The door was later opened with extreme force and she was taken to the Police station.

At the moment, the husband has already filed divorce proceedings at an Upper Area Court in Gboko.

The matter was scheduled for mention yesterday, Thursday, August 24,2023.

Why then would a certified cheating wife want to rope an innocent person who is out of the country in a problem she brought upon herself as a result of her incessant infidelity?

Veronica is simply out to blackmail Mr Gbaden, tarnish the hard-earned reputation of her husband and Mrs Orubibi and lower their standing before right-thinking members of the public.

Instead of calling on people to save her marriage, she should be calling on prayer warriors to deliver her from the spirit of infidelity, adultery and cheating.

I have attached evidence of the writ of petition for divorce proceedings, filed by Veronica’s husband.

Hundu Bunde

