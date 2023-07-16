Maria Chike Benjamin Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

Former BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin recently shared some photos of herself looking pretty in her pregnancy. She used the opportunity to show off her pregnancy bump and her fans online reacted to her post.

Maria Chike Benjamin is looking smart in her pregnancy and she used the opportunity to tell her fans that pregnancy is allegedly 10 months and not 9 months. She also made it known to us that as the day progresses, she gets closer to meet the love of her life.

Maria Chike Benjamin is wearing a shirt gown and it’s beautified with buttons. Her gown is sewn in a long sleeve style and her accessories enhanced the beauty of her appearance. She’s wearing a short under her gown and her shoe is beautiful. Her bag suits her outfit and her makeup is neatly applied.

Her hairstyle suits her face shape and she captioned her post saying;

“Everyday is another day closer to meeting the love of my life. Happy Sunday”.

Check out some comments below.

Kellyblog (

)