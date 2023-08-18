Many Times I Thought Of Leaving Everyone & Just Run away But Who Will I Leave My Son For – Nkechi Blessing

Yoruba movie actress, Nkechi Blessing, has used her most recent Instagram post to make a shocking revelation about herself wanting to run away from everyone. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she made it known that she has often thought of running away from everyone, but she wonders who she is going to leave her son for.

She made it known that life can be hard for everyone, especially the strongest people. Her revelation comes as a surprise because for her to have thought of running away means something serious might have happened.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Many times I thought of leaving everyone and just run away, but who will I leave my son for. Life can be hard for even the strongest of us too.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

