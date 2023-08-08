Many people do not know the real story – Yul Edochie says after his Dad’s Interview with Chude

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie publicly came out to share a critic post a couple of days after his father’s Interview with media personality, Chude.

Recall that few days ago, Legendary Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie had an interview with media personality, Chude where he talked about a lot of things including his son’s decision to take in a second wife as well as his stands on “Polygamy”.

Mr Pete stated during the interview that his son, Yul didn’t tell him that he was taking in Judy Austin as his second wife, just like how he didn’t tell him he was running for Gubernatorial election some couple of years back. He stated that he got to find out just like every other person.

Pete Edochie further stressed that he is not against Polygamy because people who marry multiple wives have their reasons for doing so.

Few days after the interview, Yul Edochie took to his Official Facebook page to share a video of his father alongside his second wife, Judy and he revealed in the caption that many people don’t really know the real story behind him taking a second wife. He further stressed that everybody should get ready because he will be unveiling it soon.

“In his Words”

”Many people don’t know the real story, the real story will come out soon”, the talented actor wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Recall that few months ago, Yul Edochie took in Judy Austin as his second wife and ever since then, the two love birds have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves, they don’t seems to care about the criticism coming in from the general public.

