Mama Knows Best – DJ Cuppy Says as she steps out with her Mother

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer, Producer and Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola known professionally as DJ Cuppy took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of herself having a good time alongside her mother.

The talented DJ shared the photo on her Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 15th day of July, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Mama Knows Best”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

In the above photo, DJ Cuppy could be clearly spotted sitting down alongside her beautiful mother, Nana Otedola and they can both be seen starring directly at each other, they also wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

DJ Cuppy is considered as one of the finest female DJ in Africa, she came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

Ever since she emerged, she has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of her fans some of which are: Jollof On The Jet, Wale, Feel Good, Abena, Karma, Green Light, Gelato, Guilty Pleasure, Cold Heart Killer, Original Copy, Litty Lit, amongst others. She’s really good at what she does and she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)