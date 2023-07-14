“Made from my rib” – Actor Bolanle Ninalowo says as he steps out with his wife, Bunmi

The popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to his social media account to share new lovely pictures with his wife, Bunmi and this got many people talking. He shared the pictures so that fans and colleagues will compliment their new outfit .

While sharing the pictures on his official Instagram page, he wrote “Made from my rib”. Many people have gone to his page to say lot of good things about the pictures, some said they are their favorite couple while others said they look good together .

Bolanle Ninalowo is a very talented and hardworking actor who is doing well for himself, he has achieved a lot for himself in movie industry. He always look out for his wife and this has earned him lot of admirations from people. He is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

