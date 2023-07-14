Mad Discrimination, Music Is Music – Afrobeats Superstar, Blaqbonez

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Blaqbonez has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he said that the people who like bezoz and acting like they’re better than ice spice, and he said that it’s just a crazy discrimination, and that music is music her official Twitter page.

Blaqbonez is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)