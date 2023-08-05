ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Love My Awesome Life” Actress Uche Ogbodo Maris Says As She Bonds With Her Family (Pictures)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

Uche Ogbodo loves showcasing her beautiful world for her fans to see and appreciate. The well-known actress bonded with her family and just posted the images on her social media page. She was spotted having a great time with her husband and daughter. She went further to affirm that she loves her awesome life.

The joy of having a beautiful family is indeed overwhelming. For this reason, Uche never jokes about any moment with her bundles of joy. She had a lovely moment with her husband and daughter and just shared it on Instagram. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Love my awesome freaky life.”

Anyone who is proud of his family would want to bond with them even when there’s nothing to celebrate. Also, it takes a lot of effort to spend quality time with your family, especially when you have a busy schedule. In line with this, Uche has bonded with her family and wants everyone to behold her blessing.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why the love I have for May Edochie is very strong – Pete Edochie

9 mins ago

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: Whitemoney shows Mercy Eke his favorite bedroom style

11 mins ago

I Would Be A Pornstar Forever – Pere Egbi Answers One Thing He Would Be Forever

23 mins ago

Actress Richeal Ogbonna Stir Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Fishnet Outfit

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button