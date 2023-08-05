“Love My Awesome Life” Actress Uche Ogbodo Maris Says As She Bonds With Her Family (Pictures)

Uche Ogbodo loves showcasing her beautiful world for her fans to see and appreciate. The well-known actress bonded with her family and just posted the images on her social media page. She was spotted having a great time with her husband and daughter. She went further to affirm that she loves her awesome life.

The joy of having a beautiful family is indeed overwhelming. For this reason, Uche never jokes about any moment with her bundles of joy. She had a lovely moment with her husband and daughter and just shared it on Instagram. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Love my awesome freaky life.”

Anyone who is proud of his family would want to bond with them even when there’s nothing to celebrate. Also, it takes a lot of effort to spend quality time with your family, especially when you have a busy schedule. In line with this, Uche has bonded with her family and wants everyone to behold her blessing.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

