‘Love is a big scam’ – BBN Star, Frodd and his wife warns the general public

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself having a good time alongside his beautiful wife and new born baby.

The Former Big Brother Naija housemate shared the adorable video on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 30th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Complete” and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Frodd could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside his beautiful wife and new born baby, just few days after being evicted from the Big Brother Naija house and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them all together.

In the video, The BBN Star and his wife could be clearly heard saying that love is a very big scam and that people who are falling in love are at their own risk.

“In their Words”

“Na mummy the love oo, because love is a big scam, fall in love at your own risk”, they said. Recall that few days ago, Frodd was evicted from the Season 8 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show and ever since he left the house, he has been spending quality time with his family. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

