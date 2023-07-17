London-based Nigerian Actress, Anike Alajogun Marks Mother’s 86th Birthday with Heartwarming Tribute

Renowned London-based Nigerian socialite, actress, producer, and hotelier, Alhaja Anike Alajogun, is today 17th July 2023 celebrating her adorable mother, Mrs Matilda Olufunke Fagbolagun JP, who clocked 86th today. To celebrate the birthday, the dashing actress penned down a touching message on her Facebook page.

Alhaja Anike is the proud owner of the luxurious Mataan Hotel, situated in Olorundaba, Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a heartfelt tribute, Alhaja Anike expressed her gratitude to Eledumare, the divine creator, for blessing her mother with another beautiful year. She affectionately referred to her as “Iyami Abiyamo tooto” (my sweet mother) and wished her good health, happiness, and peace of mind, invoking the benevolence of Eledumare for her continued well-being.

Alhaja Anike’s message exuded love and admiration as she honored her mother’s resilience and celebrated the milestone of reaching 86 years. She expressed her joy and declared herself the happiest person on this special occasion. Alhaja Anike further extended her wishes for her mother to enjoy the grace of Eledumare in this new chapter of her life.

The tribute was filled with heartfelt prayers and endearing words, as the actress referred to her mother as “OGBE UGBEYIN, OGBE KOLESE, OGBE BU A LEJE, OMO OLUSU TA BI UGE IGI” (the tree whose branches spread wide), “OMO OBA LUGBEYI” (child of a royal lineage), and “OMO ALARA OPOKITI A KAYE JO BI EO” (the elegant and beautiful one). She expressed her love for her mother, vowing to cherish her forever.

Alhaja Anike concluded the tribute by rejoicing in the celebration of her mother’s 86th birthday, once again emphasizing her deep affection and gratitude. She extended her wishes for her mother to enjoy the festivities and blessings of the day, assuring her of unwavering love. The post concluded with Anike expressing her eternal love for her mother.

The heartfelt message from Mrs Alajogun to her beloved mother not only showcased their profound bond but also offered a glimpse into the loving and compassionate nature of the celebrated actress and hotelier.

As Alhaja Anike’s tribute circulates online, well-wishers from around the world are joining in the celebration, showering her mother with love, prayers, and warm wishes for her 86th birthday. The joyous occasion serves as a reminder of the enduring power of family and the cherished moments that bring us closer together.

