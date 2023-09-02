List of Women that have Created Pathways for Young Talents in the Entertainment Industry (Photos).

The Nigerian entertainment industry has over time, produced lots of incredible female talents that have significantly influenced the industry since their rise to popularity. These women have not only created different pathways for upcoming talents in the industry but have also earned the respect of Nigerians through their contributions towards the growth of the entertainment industry.

While we cannot dispute the fact that the likes of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie, late Majek Fashek, King Sunny Ade, late I.K Dairo, late Sam Loco Efe, Chiwetalu Agu and a galaxy of others paved the way for young talents in the entertainment industry from the 60s to the 2000s, the story of the industry’s progress will be incomplete if their female counterparts that also paved the way for their fellow women in the industry are not talked about.

These female celebrities have in their own little way, impacted and continue to impact the entertainment industry with their different skills displayed either in movies or songs, and the industry has in turn continued to reward them on different occasions.

And so the list of female celebrities that have impacted the entertainment industry over the years are shown below;

1. Onyeka Onwenu; The Nigerian music industry was held by many talents, including Nigerian veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu in the 1980s.

The singer struck the hearts of many Nigerians with her love and inspirational songs to such an extent that she as given a National Award, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Aside from music, Onyeka Onwenu also shown her universality by venturing into the film industry and political space where she has gained huge respect and recognition for her works.

Onyeka Onwenu is still alive and has continued to receive her flowers from her fans all over the world.

2. Evi Edna Ogholi; Veteran Reggae singer, Evi Edna Ogholi is one among the many female singers that fought to ensure that female singers were well recognized in the male-dominated music industry during the 1980s.

What made Evi Edna Ogholi unique in the music industry was her ability to make use of both the Isoko dialect and “pidgin” English in her songs, and her good use of the guitar. Her incredible talent paved a way for her and also made Nigerians to nickname her the “Queen of Reggae.”

3. The Lijadu Sisters: Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu popularly known as the Lijadu Sisters are twin sisters that dominated the Nigerian music industry from 1960 to 1980, a time when it was difficult to find women in the Nigeria’s pop music scene.

The music-duo took their incredible talents to several countries across the world and used their platforms to speak against corrupt politicians and elites in Nigerian just like their cousin and founder of the Afro Beat Genre, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Both singers impacted the Nigerian entertainment industry by making sure that it grew beyond the shores of the country.

4. Patience Ozokwor: Patience Ozokwor is indeed a blessing to both old and younger generations, following her impact in their lives through her movies.

The veteran actress has through her roles in movies made people to believe that she is a wicked person, although she has clarified such misconception about her.

Through her movies, Patience Ozokwor has educated millions of people on the consequences of engaging in evil acts and she has received several awards both from the entertainment and political sectors.

5. Tiwa Savage: This article cannot be completed without including Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage in it.

Tiwa Savage’s rise to fame in the music industry is indeed an inspiration to upcoming female artistes in the industry, as she was able to prove that talent alongside with determination, dedication and hard work are the necessary ingredients for success.

The singer has over time, performed in different stages across the world, including her mind-blowing performance at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

