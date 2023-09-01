List of Male Celebrities that have Impacted the Entertainment Industry Over the Years (Photos).

The Nigerian entertainment industry has over time, produced lots of talents that have greatly influenced the industry since their rise to fame. These talents have taken the industry to greater heights and they have earned the respects of Nigerians through the sands of time.

From the inception of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, a plethora of male celebrities have been able to live a reputable life that is free from blackmail, marital divorce, social media fights and scandalous activities. Such lifestyle has earned them a good name and they will forever be remembered for their impacts in the lives of people throughout their time on Earth.

Aside from having a reputable life, these male celebrities have impacted the industry in their own little way and the industry has in turn rewarded them for their contributions towards its growth.

And so, the list of male celebrities that have impacted the entertainment industry over the years include;

1. Olu Jacobs: Nollywood veteran actor, Olu Jacobs will forever be appreciated by Nigerians for his contribution towards the growth of the Nollywood industry. The actor was already doing well in the Hollywood industry but decided to return back home and help the Nollywood industry in 1980.

Nollywood actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Ever since Olu Jacobs time in the movie industry, the actor has received lots of awards from the industry including a lifetime achievement award at the Audio Visual Rights Society.

The legendary actor has stirred in several mind-blowing movies with the likes of Pete Edochie, Clems Ohameze, Cynthia Okereke, Mercy Johnson and several others.

2. Fela Kuti; Demised Nigerian afro beat singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s story will continually be told even to the next generation of people. The legendary singer was able to use the platform given to him to not only sing but also speak against the government’s ineffectiveness.

Fela Kuti is the pioneer of the Afro Beat genre that is now being used and acknowledged by people across the world. Although death unfortunately taken away the activist from the world, he made sure that his voice was heard both within and outside Nigeria.

3. Pete Edochie; Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie is also included in this list. The legendary actor has gained increased respect not just within the people of southeast but also across the different regions of the country.

One can never talk about the success of the Nollywood industry without mentioning Pete Edochie, and he has been able to groom young talents in the industry including his sons, Linc Edochie and Yul Edochie into movie stars.

Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie with his wife, Josephine Edochie.

Pete Edochie’s incredible talent has earned him lots of awards, including the Lifetime Achievement award and Member of the Order of Niger award.

4. Don Jazzy: Nigerian veteran singer, Don Jazzy is still well respected in the music industry, despite his frequent release of songs these days.

This is because, the singer has been able to use the fame he got from the music industry in establishing his own record label, from which the voices of so many artistes were and are still being heard from.

The likes of Tiwa Savage, Koredo Bello, Dija, Arya Starr, Rema, Magixx, Crayon, Bayanni, Boy Spyce and several others are all products of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records label and they have never failed to represent Nigeria wherever they go.

Indeed a good name is better than silver and gold and these male celebrities chose to bear a good name that will forever reign in the mouths of people around the world.

Goodnewschi (

)