“Life to me is a magical journey. There are no wrong routes” Regina Daniels Says Sharing New Photos

Regina Daniels, a Nigerian actress, film producer, business woman and wife to popular Senator Ned Nwoko recently shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram handle. The photos, few hours after she posted them, drew the attention of many fans as they reacted in different ways. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a white gown outfit which seemed to make her look younger than her original age. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on gold colored accessories.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up as she said, “life to me is a magical journey. There are no wrong routes just detours.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they made their feelings and thoughts known concerning the photos. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

