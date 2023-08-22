‘Let’s enjoy this forever thing very well’ – Tobi Bakre and wife celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Tobi Bakre took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself alongside his beautiful wife, Anu Bakre to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary.

The talented Actor shared a lovely video of himself and his wife dancing energetically on his Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 22nd day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “2 already as at yesterday, where is the time running to, make e slow down abeg, let’s enjoy this forever thing very very well”, Tobi wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Tobi could be clearly spotted dancing energetically alongside his pregnant wife and they both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that on the 21st day of August, 2021 Tobi Bakre tied the knot with Anu Bakre and the union is blessed with a lovely baby boy, although they are expecting another child together as Anu is heavily pregnant.

Ever since the two love birds tied the knot, they have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves and their relationship is admired by a lot of people. Despite the fact that they have been married for two years, they still give that sweet vibe of newly wedded couples and that’s one thing people love most about them. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)