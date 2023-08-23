‘Let’s Enjoy The Forever Thing Well’ -Tobi Bakre And Wife Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Recently, popular Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre shared a heartwarming video on social media to celebrate his 2nd wedding anniversary with his wife, Anu Bakre. The talented actor posted a delightful video (Watch The Full Video) on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

In the video, Tobi and his wife Anu can be seen energetically dancing together. Tobi accompanied the video with a caption that read, “2 already as of yesterday, where is the time running to? Make it slow down, please. Let’s enjoy this forever thing very, very well.” The post garnered significant reactions from fans, viewers, and followers, with many expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

In the video, Tobi and his pregnant wife danced enthusiastically, displaying their excitement through their smiles. Tobi Bakre and Anu Bakre got married on August 21, 2021. Their union has been blessed with a lovely baby boy, and they are currently expecting another child as Anu is heavily pregnant.

Throughout their marriage, the couple has shared numerous affectionate photos and videos on social media, endearing them to many. Despite being married for two years, they still exude the sweet vibe of newlyweds, a quality that resonates with their followers. Many people have reacted as below are some of the screenshot reactions:

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (

)