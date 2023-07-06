Let This App Not Be Another Means Of Depressing Others – Destiny Etiko On New Thread App

Nollywood actress and brand ambassador, Destiny Etiko has recently shared her thoughts on the launching of the new social media app, Thread which has already begun gaining signups in the past hours.

The actress however hoped the new app will be different as she stated that it should not be another means of people depressing others or putting up a fake lifestyle. She also added that people should rather make the app fun and not a warzone.

Destiny Etiko wrote: “Let this app not be another means of DEPRE**ING OTHERS OR FAKE LIVE STYLE

everyone should better make it fun

And not a w*r zone

My name is DESTINY ETIKO CHINEMELUM

Let love lead”

The Instagram’s Threads app became available today being the 6th of July, 2023 and is standing as a direct rival of the social network, Twitter, which has been facing a number of issues after the takeover from entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

