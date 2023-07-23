‘Let Love Rule’ – Singer, Davido says as he steps out in a black suit

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself.

The talented singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 23rd day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Let Love Rule”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, the DMW Record Label Boss could be clearly spotted donning a black suit along with a pair of black shoes, he also had his shades on and he looks absolutely amazing.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has managed to remain consistent by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Aye, Skelewu, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Fall, Risky, Assurance, IF, Kante, For The Road, Disturbance, Assurance, Ekuro, Over Dem, No Competition, Fem, Tanana, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

