LEKZYHANDSOME, Afro-vibe originator set to release his third E.P titled,”DND”.

LekzyHandsome, also known as Anjorin Mutiu Olamilekan. LekzyHandsome hails from the vibrant Mushin area of Lagos and has been steadily garnering attention and fans with his unique musical style and infectious AfroVibe sound.

LekzyHandsome’s journey began in 2020, and his growth as a musician has been evident since then. He recently unveiled his debut hit, “Fears,” which quickly gained popularity and showcased his emergence as a visionary artist. Drawing inspiration from Nigerian musical luminaries like 9ice and Kizz Daniel, LekzyHandsome has crafted his own genre, AfroVibe, which seamlessly blends the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats with a vibrant infusion of vibes. His music compels listeners to groove along and is a testament to his creative prowess.

LekzyHandsome has already shared stages with esteemed artists such as Blaqbonez, Kenny Blaq, Small Doctor, and Zamorra, further solidifying his presence in the music industry.

His upcoming EP, “DND” (Do Not Disturb), is set to be released on 8th of September 2023, and it promises to be a treasure trove of musical brilliance. With his unwavering dedication, musical talent, and unique style, LekzyHandsome’s ascent to the throne as the KING of AfroVibe is inevitable.