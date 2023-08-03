ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leave me alone, I want nothing to do with that family. Anita Brown says as she shares some tweets.

Anita Brown is a gorgeous American entrepreneur, author, artist and brand influencer. She’s also recognized as the alleged pregnant side chick of Nigerian singer Davido. Not long ago, Anita Brown shared some tweets videos and pictures on Twitter. In the video, Anita expresses herself clearly as she convince audience that she didn’t know Davido is married and she didn’t see anything that relates to marriage on Davido’s Instagram official account. She said the only thing she know about is the death of Davido’s son and she didn’t mean to snatch someone’s man. She expresses her sincere heart in the video as she says she’s just trying to maintain peace by keeping quiet but it seems been quite is not going to make the audience understand.

Below are some pictures showing the tweets Anita Brown made on tweeter.

