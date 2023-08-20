ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Laycon Shares Stunning Picture Of Himself During His Graduation In International Relations

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Laycon has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares alluring and stunning picture of himself in his graduation gown, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he was looking very handsome and good-looking in the picture.

Recall that earlier this year, Laycon shared alluring and stunning pictures of his graduation from a university in the United Kingdom where he bagged a MA in International Relations, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was happy and excited for the popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the picture below;

