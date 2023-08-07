Laycon Expresses Unwavering Support for Kiddwaya in the Ongoing BBNaija All Stars Edition

Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5, recently expressed his admiration for Kiddwaya, labeling him as his favorite housemate in the ongoing All Stars edition of the show. Laycon and Kiddwaya had previously participated together in the “Lockdown” season back in 2020.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Laycon reaffirmed his fondness for Kiddwaya by stating, “I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life.”

The camaraderie between Laycon and Kiddwaya was evident during their time in the “Lockdown” season, where they formed a strong bond and entertained viewers with their playful interactions. Laycon’s statement on Twitter signifies the lasting impression Kiddwaya has made on him and demonstrates the genuine friendship they share.

Laycon’s preference for Kiddwaya is based on the latter’s laid-back and easygoing personality, which aligns well with Laycon’s own approach to life. He appreciates Kiddwaya’s ability to avoid unnecessary drama and simply enjoy the experience of being in the Big Brother house.

The ongoing All Stars edition has brought together some of the most memorable and popular housemates from past seasons. Fans and viewers are thrilled to see their favorite contestants once again, and Laycon’s vocal support for Kiddwaya has undoubtedly garnered attention and warmed the hearts of both their fans.

As Laycon continues to express his support for Kiddwaya, it fosters a sense of camaraderie among fans of both housemates. The spirit of friendship and positive energy emanating from their bond sets an example for others, highlighting the significance of cherishing meaningful connections within the Big Brother community.

The “Lockdown” season, in which Laycon and Kiddwaya participated, was highly successful and captivated the audience’s attention with its mix of drama, entertainment, and personal growth. Now, as they reunite in the All Stars edition, fans are eager to witness more memorable moments and enjoy their dynamic interactions once again.

Laycon’s tweet not only reflects his admiration for Kiddwaya but also serves as a testament to the lasting impact of the Big Brother Naija experience on the lives of its participants. The show provides a platform for housemates to form lasting friendships, create unforgettable memories, and develop a loyal fan base.

In conclusion, Laycon’s declaration of Kiddwaya as his favorite housemate in the All Stars edition showcases the power of genuine connections formed during the Big Brother Naija journey. As fans continue to rally behind their beloved contestants, the spirit of unity and camaraderie within the Big Brother community remains stronger than ever.

