Lauretta Onochie reacts to video of Kamsi Nkechinyere, 2023 UTME’ highest scorer

Lauretta Onochie, aide to the people of Niger Delta chairman NDDC, reacted to the video of Kamsi Nkechinyere Umeh, 2023 UTME’s highest scorer.

Lauretta Onochie reacted to the video with a tweet on her official Twitter account a few minutes ago.

For the past few days, there have been issues as to who the highest JAMB scorer for the 2023 exam is, as Mmesoma Ejimere Joy who earlier came out with the UTME score of 362, which seems to be highest score, was denied by the JAMB, that she is not the actual highest scorer and that, her result did not emanate from them, but instead a fake and forged result.

However, an official name of the top scorer in the 2023 UTME result surfaces, and goes by the name Kamsi Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored 360 mark in the UTME, making her the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME exam.

However, in the video of her interview with Arise , where she confirmed that she actually scored 360, Lauretta Onochie, reacted that there is no need for long grammar to prove the fact that she actually scored that high.

“We will know the truth and the truth will set us free. Here is 16-year-old Kamsi Nkechinyere Umeh, 2023 UTME-highest scorer. No need for long grammar to prove this. The facts are short and clear. Shame on those who stood with lies and fraud.”

