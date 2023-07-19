ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Laide Bakare Shares Lovely Photos As She Attends 20 Years Remembrance Of Late Yomi Ogunmola

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actress, and filmmaker, Laide Bakare has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her colleagues as she attended 20 years remembrance event of their colleague, late Yomi Ogunmola.

Laide Bakare could be seeing in the adorable pictures rocking beautiful matching native dress with her colleagues smiling, as they posed for the camera such as Bolaji Amusan, Rotimi Makinde, Fausat Balogun, Yomi Fash Lanso, Toyin Adegbola, Yemi My lover, Kayode Adewale, Adesanya Toyosi, and others were also in attendance to grace the occasion.

Yomi Ogunmola was a Nigerian Nollywood actor, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Writer, Public figure, Father, and Social media personality. He was wel known for his roles in Yoruba films such as Husband, Chief, Comedy, Policeman, and others. He was gifted, skilful, versatile, and highly talented actor, who knows how to act and interpret roles very well. He died 20 years ago and was survived by wife and children.

Colleagues, fans, and followers have also gushed out to the comments section to drop their comments.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

My previous marriage ended before I met Yul Edochie – Judy Austin

3 mins ago

Just Met My Rightful Wife – Rapper, Drake says

15 mins ago

Video: “How I fell into depression after getting expelled from Church for sleeping with four choir members” Singer Olakira reveals

1 hour ago

Video: Rita Daniel celebrates daughter, Regina Daniels as she bags new appointment as an Executive in Senator’s Wives Forum

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button