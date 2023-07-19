Laide Bakare Shares Lovely Photos As She Attends 20 Years Remembrance Of Late Yomi Ogunmola

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actress, and filmmaker, Laide Bakare has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her colleagues as she attended 20 years remembrance event of their colleague, late Yomi Ogunmola.

Laide Bakare could be seeing in the adorable pictures rocking beautiful matching native dress with her colleagues smiling, as they posed for the camera such as Bolaji Amusan, Rotimi Makinde, Fausat Balogun, Yomi Fash Lanso, Toyin Adegbola, Yemi My lover, Kayode Adewale, Adesanya Toyosi, and others were also in attendance to grace the occasion.

Yomi Ogunmola was a Nigerian Nollywood actor, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Writer, Public figure, Father, and Social media personality. He was wel known for his roles in Yoruba films such as Husband, Chief, Comedy, Policeman, and others. He was gifted, skilful, versatile, and highly talented actor, who knows how to act and interpret roles very well. He died 20 years ago and was survived by wife and children.

Colleagues, fans, and followers have also gushed out to the comments section to drop their comments.

