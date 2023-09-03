Laide Bakare Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter And Cute Sons In Adorable Photos Online

Popular Actress, Laide Bakare has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures as she flaunted her lovely children. Mother and children could be seen in the lovely pictures looking excited with beautiful smiles on their faces as they posed for the camera in styles.

Laide Bakare said in her post that her children has been her pillars and strength and success. Her source of inspiration Guiding light in all her endeavors. She added without their unwavering love and believe in her, she would not have been able to achieve all that she had today.

Laide Bakare is a Nollywood actress , Filmmaker, Brabd ambassador, MC, Director, and Brand influencer with about 1,900,000 followers. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba films. Laide Bakare is gifed and highly talented actress, who is very good in acting and interpretation of roles. She has featured in several Yoruba movies.

Checkout some people's comments below.

