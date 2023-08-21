Lagos agency condemns Seyi Awolowo’s sex talk on BBNaija show

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has strongly condemned the comments of Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

The news was shared by Punch on Monday, August 21, 2023.

If you recall, Seyi had a conversation with Whitemoney after the Saturday night party, saying that he had opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have sex with people’s daughters.

Seyi’s remarks stirred many reactions on social media.

In a recent development, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency reacted to Seyi’s remarks on its X page.

The agency described the viral video as disturbing.

It wrote: “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.”

The agency also pointed out the response of some other BBNaija All Stars housemates in the video. It said it’s important for people to speak up when such remarks are made instead of ignoring it.

