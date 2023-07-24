Lady prays for Davido after he gifted her 10 thousand dollars

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido gifted a hotel worker identified as, Ngozi Kekwaaru Mary the sum of 10 thousand dollars after she returned a misplaced 70 thousand dollars to a customer in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Recall that few moments ago, a social media user publicly came out to reveal that a hotel worker identified as, Ngozi Kekwaaru Mary returned a misplaced 70 thousand dollars to a customer in Lagos and few minutes after the news surfaced online, it caught the attention of Afrobeat Singer, Davido.

Immediately the “Unavailable Crooner” came across the post, he took to social media to ask the general public to help him locate the young lady. He further stressed that he will be donating the sum of 10 thousand dollars to her and he have done exactly that.

Davido shared a video of the moment he reached out to Ngozi on his Official Instatory a while ago and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

https://instagram.com/stories/davido/3153473798162914793?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

In the above video, Ngozi Kekwaaru Mary could be clearly spotted thanking the Afrobeat Singer after he gifted her the money. She could also be heard praying for him stating that God will take him places and that any one who tries to bring him down will go down to the pit of hell, it’s absolutely amazing.

What are your thoughts on this?

