Kukan Releases new single “Spec & More”

Afro Dancehall artiste Kukan Kicks of 2023 With a Brand new single “Spec N More”

Kukan is an Afro dancehall Singer and songwriter who hails from Kaduna state. He’s a law graduate and has a masters in law but his early passion for music has never left.

He grew up listening to legends such as Buju Banton, Usher, Bennie Man R-Kelly and a host of others who were his major inspiration.

Kukan or King Kukie as he’s popularly called, releases his long awaited Single, Spec & More to kickstart the year.

The Record promises to be a top contender as it transcends the usual sounds we are used to. He infuses some Caribbean feel into the Afro in a beautiful blend that pleases the ears.

