Kiing Lu’s Hip Hop Revolution Kick Off with ‘Jaiye Everyday’, Featuring Dapo Tuburna & Alpha Ojini

In a stunning precursor to Kiing Lu’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Militant Mindset’, Captive Music presents lead single, ‘Jaiye Everyday’. High Octane production coupled with the notoriety of pairing Dapo Tuburna with Alpha Ojini, Jaiye Everyday is an energetic hustle anthem. It is Kiing Lu’s first offering in his era-defining introduction of the drill genre into the soundscape of Nigerian Hip Hop.

Inspired, and in tangent with the theme of the project, Execttive Director, Lucas Emeodi, known as Kiing Lu hits the ground running with Jaiye Everyday. Here, Tuburna and Ojini wax lyrical about the need to stay ahead of the curve and remember to live it up. An eclectic blend of rap, and melody, Jaiye Everyday is a genius interpretation of mainstream drill music, landscaped against the Afrobeats zeitgeist. It is experimental, fresh and unique in its simplicity of delivery. Holiday is potentially the harbinger of a new palette of sound.

Replete with lamba, street-serving soul, and grit translated to sonic, on Jaiye Everyday, the streets stay on guard, the people stay grinding, and the Militant Mindset comes alive.

An exciting introduction.

CONNECT WITH KING LU || IG || TWITTER

DOWNLOAD HERE