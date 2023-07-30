Kiing Lu’s Hip Hop Revolution Kick Off with ‘Jaiye Everyday’, Featuring Dapo Tuburna & Alpha Ojini
Inspired, and in tangent with the theme of the project, Execttive Director, Lucas Emeodi, known as Kiing Lu hits the ground running with Jaiye Everyday. Here, Tuburna and Ojini wax lyrical about the need to stay ahead of the curve and remember to live it up. An eclectic blend of rap, and melody, Jaiye Everyday is a genius interpretation of mainstream drill music, landscaped against the Afrobeats zeitgeist. It is experimental, fresh and unique in its simplicity of delivery. Holiday is potentially the harbinger of a new palette of sound.
Replete with lamba, street-serving soul, and grit translated to sonic, on Jaiye Everyday, the streets stay on guard, the people stay grinding, and the Militant Mindset comes alive.
An exciting introduction.
CONNECT WITH KING LU || IG || TWITTER