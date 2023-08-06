Kiddwaya Will Always Be My Favourite Housemate, He does Not Like Problems Laycon Says

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has revealed why Kiddwaya will always be his favourite housemate

According to the handsome and energetic young man, Kidd doesn’t like problems, all he wants to do is enjoy himself and play around, he said

“I know I said it before but I’ll say it again, Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life”

Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house for his friendship with Vee plus the alteration he had with Erica

