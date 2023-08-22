Kiddwaya Opens Up On His Kiss With Mercy Eke In The Big Brother Naija Season 8 House

Recently, popular Nigerian Reality TV star Kidd Waya engaged in a brief interview in a video (Watch The Full Video) with media personality Ebuka, discussing various aspects, including his interactions in the house and his strategy. Kidd disclosed that during his initial stint in the house, he presented an easygoing demeanor. However, when invited for the “All Stars Edition” this year, marking his final appearance on the grand stage, he chose to employ a strategic approach to the game.

Ebuka also inquired about Kidd’s kiss with fellow housemate Mercy Eke. In response, Kidd promptly stated that the kiss held no romantic significance; it was merely part of his strategic gameplay.

“In his own words,” Kidd Waya shared, “During my first stay in the house, people knew me as easygoing. However, this time, when I had the last opportunity to be part of the biggest show in Africa, I decided to adopt a strategic approach to the game. As for my kiss with Mercy Eke, there were no emotions involved; it was purely a tactical move.”

Kidd Waya’s words garnered significant reactions from the general public. Notably, his eviction from the “All Stars Edition” shocked many fans the previous day, given his role as one of the most engaging housemates.

