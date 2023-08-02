Kemi Korede Drops Lovely Moment As She Prays To Newly Acquired Car Of Her Junior Colleague

Popular Actress, Kemi Korede has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of herself where she was seen with others praying for the owner and equally using water to sanctifying the engine of newly acquired car of one of her junior colleagues, Bukola Omosuwa Omoge-Ikale in the movie industry. A very big congratulation to her on this great achievement. Bukola Omosuwa Omoge-ikale is a Nollywood actress, Commercial model, Movie producer, Motivational writer, and Brand influencer with about 21,300 followers on her page. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba movies such as Campus girl, Villager, Housewife, Palace Maid, Corporate lady, and others. She has featured in several Yoruba films.

Kemi Korede said in her post Bukola mi, as you embark on this new journey with your car. She offered prayers for her safety and blessings. May the angels guide your every move on the road, protecting you from harm’s way. May your car be a vessels of joy and freedom, carrying you to places of happiness and accomplishments.

Colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their congratulatory messages to her .

