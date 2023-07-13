“Keeping Quiet Has Only Ever Gotten Me Nowhere, Speak Your Truth”-BBN’s Tboss Advises

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, widely known as Tboss, recently took to social media to share an empowering message with her fans. In a thought-provoking post, she emphasized the importance of speaking one’s truth, regardless of others’ opinions.

Tboss, known for her strong personality and candid nature, expressed that remaining silent has never led her anywhere worthwhile. She encouraged her followers to find their voice and fearlessly express their thoughts and beliefs. Although acknowledging that not everyone may appreciate their truth, Tboss emphasized that those individuals’ opinions are insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

The reality TV star’s words serve as a reminder to individuals facing self-doubt or apprehension about expressing themselves. Tboss encourages her fans to be authentic, even in the face of potential criticism. By speaking up and embracing their truth, individuals have the opportunity to grow and evolve personally, regardless of others’ acceptance.

Tboss’s empowering post resonated with her followers, who praised her for promoting self-expression and authenticity. Her message serves as a powerful reminder that staying silent can hinder personal growth, while embracing one’s truth can lead to self-discovery and empowerment.

See the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)